The city of Jordan and its public works employees reached a tentative contract agreement Wednesday, the city announced, possibly averting a strike.
The six employees, who are represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, had notified the city on Feb. 1 of their intent to strike after rejecting a contract offer.
Negotiations have been ongoing since September and the employees have been working without a contract since December. Without an agreement, the workers are prepared to strike as soon as Feb. 14.
City Administrator Tom Nikunen told the Independent of the tentative deal in an email. It will now go before the City Council — possibly at its Feb. 13 meeting, Nikunen said.
In a statement released before the tentative deal was announced, the city said it would “continue to bargain in good faith with the Local 49 and to work for a fair and equitable contract for these employees and for the residents and businesses of the City. The City is working on contingency plans to ensure critical services for residents, businesses, and visitors will continue and will not be interrupted.”
Calls to union representatives weren't immediately returned Wednesday.