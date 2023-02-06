The Jordan Fire Department is looking for additional volunteer firefighters to join the department.
There are three positions within their ranks that need to be filled in order for the fire department to be fully staffed. Applications can be found at City Hall. There will be an informational meeting on Apr. 21 at 7 p.m. at the fire station, 501 N Varner St. Tryouts will be Apr. 22 at 7:30 a.m. Applicants must live within 10 minutes of the fire station.
Those with questions can contact the fire department at jordanfiremn@gmail.com or follow the Jordan Fire Department on Facebook.