Three men are joining the Jordan Fire Department after graduating from fire academy.
Travis Willson, Brandon Daniel and Sergey Zavertaniy each graduated from the Scott County Fire Academy in February after seven months of classes and training. They join the volunteer Jordan Fire Department, which was started in 1883.
Willson moved to Jordan five-and-a-half years ago. He decided to join the fire department after his wife was saved by an off-duty paramedic and he felt inspired to pay it forward.
“With our city bills came a notice that the Fire Department was looking for recruits and that’s when a kind of switch went off in my head,” Willson said. “I thought this was the right time to pay it forward and meet some new people in the community.”
Daniel came to the department for similar reasons. Daniel is originally from Shakopee and moved to Jordan a couple of years ago. After serving in the military, he was looking for camaraderie and doing something bigger than yourself.
“I was for that camaraderie, that mission, and the excitement of doing something that’s bigger than yourself,” Daniel said. “I was kind of trying to find something that would help fill that again so that’s why I decided to join the fire department.”
Both described their time at the fire academy as humbling but also exciting. The academy is a mix of bookwork, simulations and real-life training. Classes take place at the SCALE facility and the burn tower across the street.
“We would get the book stuff out of the way and then we would go across the street and start going through towers, doing search and rescue and live burns,” Daniel said. “The books do a good job and the instructors were great, it’s hard to take all that stuff and turn it into [real life] without those physical lessons.”
Both Willson and Daniel have jobs outside of their duties as firefighters. Willson is a foreman for a local carpentry company and Daniel is a service manager for an HVAC company. Willson said he was looking forward to having his Monday and Wednesday nights back for more family time but that the time he spent was invaluable.
“I kind of had a concept of what being a firefighter was, but you also got hazmat, medical, water rescues, mass casualties,” Willson said. “That was the biggest eye opener for me was just fully grasping what all the Fire Department actually does here in town and it makes me appreciate it even more now.”
Zavertaniy was unavailable to comment for this story.
The Jordan Fire Department is currently looking for more members. There is an informational meeting at 7 p.m. April 21 at the fire station, 501 North Varner Street, with tryouts at 7:30 a.m. April 22. More information can be found on the fire department’s Facebook page or at jordanfiremn@gmail.com.