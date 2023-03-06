The Jordan VFW Post 2854 and VFW Auxiliary Post 2854, through the VFW’s Uniting to Combat Hunger Grant, have donated $1,103 to the Jordan Food Shelf.
This donation is a match for previous donations that the VFW Post and Auxiliary have made. It also matches the 500 pounds of produce that VFW member Chuck DeBaney made over the summer and fall.
VFW member Chuck DeBaney, VFW Post Commander Phil Schmieg, VFW Auxiliary President David Brandtner and VFW Auxiliary Treasurer Rosie Jabs presented the donation to Food Shelf board member Bob Malz in early February.