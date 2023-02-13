Jordan High School Band Director Logan Burnside has been named to Yamaha Music’s “40 under 40.”
The program, which started in 2021, recognizes young music educators across the country for achievements in teaching music to students from kindergarten through college. Burnside teaches music to grades 8 through 12, extracurricular bands like jazz band and several ensembles since he joined the district in 2012
Burnside created a “Music Theory Lunch” along with choir teacher Kathryn McKnight. The weekly lunchtime meeting has McKnight and Burnside teach a quick lesson on music theory topics like composition and rhythm-reading with the goal to augment music education at the school as they do not have a dedicated music theory class.
Burnside also helped create, with middle school band director Tracy Cederstrom, a peer-to-peer education program. Called the “Jordan Band Academy,” high school students volunteer to teach lessons to middle school students. Students are paired together based on skill, ability and personality.
“We have found that the student volunteers are very benevolent and truly want to give back and help make the program grow. Likewise, the middle school students want to learn and improve,” Burnside said in the Yamaha Music press release.
In addition, Burnside expanded student leadership within the band room.
“Shortly after I began teaching, I invited students to nominate peers to be their student leader,” Burnside said in the press release. “This leadership group met once a week before or after school to learn how to be effective leaders in the music room, their academics and life at large.”
Burnside isn’t the only Minnesota teacher to be inducted into the Yamaha “40 under 40” Music Educators. David Davis of Saint Louis Park Schools and Matt Gullickson of Eastview High School in Apple Valley were also inducted.