The Jordan History Center is celebrating it’s grand opening Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Jordan Historical Society invites those interested to come down to the History Museum. The museum is located downtown at 116 First Street East, the same building the city council chambers are located in.
People will be able to explore the history of Jordan through the exhibits historical society volunteers have curated. Volunteers will be there to answer questions and tell stories about the history of Jordan which stretches back to before the Civil War and before Minnesota became a state. There will also be a microfiche demonstration as well.
The Historical Society invites those with historical photos to have the society scan them to add to the archives and collections of the center. Additional information can be found on the historical society’s Facebook page, by calling 952-492-2563 or by emailing jhcsecretary@gmail.com.