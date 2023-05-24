Nathan Hanson started working at barbershops before he had even graduated from high school and has spent the past two decades running his own place, Nathan’s Barber Shop in Jordan.
He’s ready for a change, though, and will call it a career after Memorial Day when he hands off the business to acquaintance and Jordan native Jake Strack. “I’ve been working in this industry since I’ve been in middle school and I’m ready to try something totally different,” he said.
He added: “I appreciate all the customers I’ve had for the last 20 years and it’s been a great run.”
Hanson opened his business in 2003 and set up shop at his current location, 213 Water Street – a block from Sand Creek in the heart of downtown – in 2010 after buying his own building.
Inside the barbershop on a recent afternoon, Hanson was watching his grandson, which he does most Mondays. His cozy shop is filled with the usual barbershop fare: lighted mirrors, a hair washing sink and framed images of barbering scenes, as well as souvenirs collected from his years as a barber, such as a tapestry with his shop’s name.
Hanson and Strack have been busy preparing for the change in ownership. When Strack takes over on June 1, he plans to expand the open hours to 6 p.m. Strack will also offer straight shaving services, which aren’t currently provided.
The industry has changed a lot since Hanson started his own barbershop. There are fewer locally owned shops. Customers are also asking for more options, such as beard trims and shaves.
Strack, who currently works at a barbershop in Bloomington, will offer more of those services. Hanson worked with Strack’s father at a shop in Bloomington and Jake Strack grew up attending wrestling matches with Hanson. After the pandemic and the switch to online school, Strack, 22, took a step back to reevaluate and decided to go to barber school.
“I took the opportunity to go to barber school and it felt good,” Strack said. “I’m from Jordan and I wanted to work in the community I grew up in. It’s super rewarding.”
The last haircut Hanson gives will be for his father, who also received Hanson’s first haircut. Hanson will still be around town, just not as often as he has been running his shop.
“I’m glad to see a younger barber come into this; it gets harder and harder every year to survive,” Hanson said. “It’s a good life and has provided for me.”