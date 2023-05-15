The Minnesota River Crossing between Jordan and Carver will close again starting Wednesday, May 16, at 1:30 p.m.
Due to heavy rains, upwards of 6-8 inches of rain in Mankato and places west, the Minnesota River will reach flood stage again, Carver County said in a news release. The last recorded measurement at Jordan was 25 feet; 26 feet causes the crossing to close. The river is expected to crest at 31.7 feet at the end of the week.
The crossing was previously closed at the end of April because of the spring melt. Residents can cross the Minnesota River at County Highway 101 in Shakopee, Belle Plaine and the Bloomington Ferry Bridge.