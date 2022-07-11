Jordan city officials plan to create a new design for the Sunset Watertower, which is due for a paint job.
The water tower can be seen from U.S. Highway 169, so the city council wants a design that will stand out while still looking professional, according to a discussion among councilors Monday, July 11.
Based on input from a public survey, the city hired Bolton & Menk draw up a design that would look similar to the one on the water tower off of Corporate Drive. The design would include a tree-scape, as well as a waterfall and the City of Jordan logo, which many survey respondents said they wanted included.
Once Bolton & Menk presents renderings to the council, planned for August, the public will have the chance to vote on the designs. In October, the council hopes to make the final decision and then discuss bids for the project in November.