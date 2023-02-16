The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 6:
Suspicious Activity: Officers investigated a report of rectangles cut out of the ice on Sand Creek near the waterfalls and nearby blood spatter. Officers found what appeared to have been previous spearing activity for fish. Fish scales were located in proximity to the blood spatter.
Feb 9:
Welfare Check: Officers responded to a welfare check for a man reported to have been sleeping in his vehicle for two nights in a row. Officers made contact with the man and the man stated he was currently homeless. The man was clear of warrants, had a valid driver’s license and was not in need of further assistance.
Feb 11:
Medical: Officers were called to the 200 block of Creek Lane South for a man experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan police and firefighters assisted Ridgeview EMS and the man was transported to St. Francis.
Feb 12:
Suspicious Activity: An officer was called to the 300 block of Bradbury Way for a report of suspicious activity. Woman reported finding her sliding door open and the officer did not find any sign of forced entry. Nothing was out of place or missing. Officer advised on home security options and to call back if anything was missing or moved.