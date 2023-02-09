The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 31:
Disturbance: Officer assisted school staff with an escalated student who was attempting to bite staff. Officer assisted in preventing the staff from being bit while the staff escorted the student into a calming space.
Feb. 1:
Medical: Officers were called to the 800 block of Forest Edge Drive for a young man experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Police and Fire assisted the young man until a Ridgeview EMS could arrive.
Medical: Officers responded to the 200 block of Creek Lane South for a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Officers assisted the woman until Ridgeview EMS arrived. The woman declined transport and a family member stayed to observe for further issues.
Medical: Officers responded to a lift assist. The caller wanted help getting their 92-year-old mother into a vehicle to go to the hospital. Ridgeview EMS responded to assist and the woman was taken to Mayo Hospital New Prague.
Feb 3:
Property Damage: Officer responded to a report of overnight property damage. A man had reported that someone had come around midnight and threw something at his vehicle damaging it. Investigation found that damage to the vehicle was not the result of something being thrown and man was advised of findings.
Feb 5:
Accident: Officer responded to a two vehicle accident in a parking lot. Caller had reported that they were rear ended in the drive-through lane and the other driver was denying that the contact had occurred. The officer arrived and found vehicles were in contact with one another with minimal damage. An information exchange was made and no crash report done as this occurred on private property with no injuries.