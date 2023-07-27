The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 17-24. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 18:
Theft: An officer responded to the 200 block of Triangle Lane for a report of a gas drive off in the amount of $72.66. The officer learned the drive off was civil in nature and provided the business with a letter explaining the steps they can take to get reimbursed.
Accident: An officer responded to the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282 for a two vehicle crash without injuries. An accident exchange form and MN STAR report were completed. One party contacted a private tow truck.
July 19:
Medical: Officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Edge Drive for a report of a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Police assisted Ridgeview EMS and the woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
July 20:
Fire: Officers responded to the 300 block of 1st Street for a house explosion. Three individuals in the residence at the time were able to make it out safely with only minor injuries.
July 21:
Medical: Officers and Jordan Fire responded to a Bridle Creek Drive residence for a report of woman who fell and was unresponsive. Upon arrival, Officers and Jordan Fire discovered the woman to be alert and responsive. Ridgeview EMS responded and transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
July 22:
Fire: Officers responded to the area of County Road 9 and Highway 169 for a report of a vehicle on fire. Jordan Fire extinguished the fire and the driver was not injured. The vehicle was towed and the driver got a ride home from a family member.
July 23:
Medical: An officer responded to the 900 block of Bradbury Circle for a report of a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Jordan Police and Jordan Fire assisted Ridgeview EMS and the woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Accident: Officers and Jordan Fire responded to a three car crash at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. Officers arrived and found there were no injuries. Officers assisted in moving the vehicles off the highway and the Minnesota State Patrol responded. The Minnesota State Patrol will be writing the crash report.