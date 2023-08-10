The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls July 31-Aug. 7. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 31:
Traffic: An officer was called to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic complaint for a possible intoxicated driver on southbound Highway 169. The officer located and stopped the vehicle, and the driver was subsequently arrested for a 4th degree DWI.
Aug. 2:
Theft: An officer spoke with a woman at the police station who wanted to report her bird house being stolen from her house. She described the suspect as a 8-9-year-old boy who lived in the area but was not sure of his identity. The woman estimated the house to be worth $50 and was advised to call back if she locates him again or is able to identify him so officers could speak with him about his actions.
Aug. 4:
Theft: An officer responded to a Triangle Lane business for a report of a gas drive off. The officer determined that the theft was intentional and the suspect was positively identified. A citation for theft and issued and mailed to the driver.
Aug. 5:
Accident: Officers responded to the 200 block of Water Street for a report of a three-vehicle crash. A driver drifted into the other lane and struck two parked and unoccupied vehicles. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. The driver was found to have had their license revoked and was uninsured and was cited for both. While on the scene of the initial crash, a separate driver attempted to turn into a parking space and struck one of the already damaged vehicles.
Aug. 7:
Theft: An officer responded to the 600 block of Second Street West for a theft report. An unidentified individual had stolen approximately $3,000 in tires and rims from a vehicle.