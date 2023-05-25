The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 15-25. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 15:
Accident: An officer responded to Sunset Drive for a crash that occurred in a parking lot. Both drivers advised they were not injured. The officer assisted with insurance information exchange.
May 16:
Medical: Officers responded to Valley Green Park for a woman potentially overdosing. She was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center via Ridgeview EMS. At the same time, officers were advised she had been assaulted in Shakopee recently and she wished to make a report. The officer requested Shakopee Police respond to the hospital for a domestic report due to it occurring within their jurisdiction.
May 17:
Motor Vehicle: An officer responded to the 100 block of Valley Green Park for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The caller stated her daughter-in-law had taken the vehicle without her permission but she had been given permission to use it in the past. The caller was advised of the civil matter at hand. Caller later reported the vehicle was going to be returned later that night.
May 18:
Animal: An officer responded to Copper Court for a dog running loose. The officer was advised by multiple witnesses that this is an ongoing issue with dogs running loose from a residence. Report was filed.
Property Damage: While locking bathrooms at Lagoon Park, an officer observed fireworks had been set off in a bathroom. Minor damage to the concrete flooring. Images taken and uploaded to evidence.
May 21:
Accident: An officer responded to a crash between two vehicles at Highway 169 and Highway 282. The officer helped complete an insurance information exchange and filed a Minnesota Crash Report for the driver. No injuries were reported.