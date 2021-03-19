The Jordan Police Department seized 13.51 pounds of methamphetamines from a St. Paul woman's car, a street value of approximately $484,117 during a traffic stop earlier this year.
According to information released by the Jordan Police Department on March 18, shortly after midnight on Jan. 16 an officer made a traffic stop for suspicious driving conduct on a vehicle with California license plates.
The driver was identified as Pa Yang, 20, of St. Paul.
Yang told police she had recently visited California but was driving back home because her child was ill and under the care of a relative.
Police asked if they could search her car, and Yang agreed.
With the aid of narcotics dogs from the Eden Prairie Police Department, the vehicle search uncovered 8.6 pounds of methamphetamines hidden in a compartment inside the car. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $308,170.31.
The vehicle was subsequently towed to and held at the Jordan Police Department.
Yang was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.
She now faces two counts of drug-related crimes which could amount to 40 years in prison and up to $1,000,000 in fines, or both.
The Southwest Metro Drug Task Force obtained the warrant for a more extensive search of the vehicle and found an additional 4.91 pounds of methamphetamines within the vehicle, bringing the total amount to almost 14 pounds, worth nearly $500,000.