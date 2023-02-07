Jordan Public Schools has a new director of community education and recreation.
Cullen Bahn started in the role at the beginning of February. Bahn, who was assistant principal and activities director at Jordan Middle School for the 2016-2017 school year, said he was excited about how he’ll shape community education’s role in Jordan’s community.
“Like being a superintendent, community education impacts all buildings, all people at all levels both those within schools and those outside of the schools,” he said.
Before returning to Joran, Bahn served as assistant principal/athletics director at Chanhassen High School.
Bahn has spent the last 16 years working in public education. Originally from Chisago Lakes, Bahn graduated from Mankato State University in 2005 with a Bachelor's of Science in secondary education. In 2006, he started as a social studies teacher and coach at Pioneer Ridge Freshman Center, now Pioneer Ridge Middle School, in Chaska. In 2009 he moved to the new Chanhassen High School before moving to Jordan Public Schools. He then moved back to East Carver County Schools for an open assistant principal and athletics director position.
Bahn said he always wanted to become a superintendent, but when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, plans changed.
“Being away from family took its toll, so an opportunity came up outside of education — but still working with school districts — as a consultant with SiteloglQ,” Bahn said. “And then (the Community Education director position) became available and it was really exciting to have another opportunity to work in education.”
One of the things Bahn loves about community education is working with the community through ages and phases of life.
“It’s great to meet people from when they first join our community from early childhood education through to youth recreation and into adult and senior recreation,” Bahn said. “I’m also excited to connect with businesses and the larger community of Jordan.”
Four days on the job and Bahn is already looking forward to the future.
“I’ve already met so many awesome people; there’s also this excitement to engage with community education and recreation coming out of COVID,” he said.
Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said in a press release that she is excited for Bahn to start.
“I’m so excited to welcome Cullen back to Jordan Public Schools in his new role,” Case Evenson said. “His knowledge, skillset and ties to our community will be an incredible asset as we look to continue building strong relationships between school and community; I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our Jordan Community Education and Recreation department!”
Community members will be able to meet Bahn and see what Community Education and Recreation has to offer at Celebrate Jordan, Jordan Public Schools’ open house, on April 2 from 1-4 p.m.