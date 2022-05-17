Jordan real estate agent Yvonne Perkins was recently recognized by her peers at Edina Realty.
Perkins was recognized in the top 15 of 2,300 associates with Edina Realty, the agency said in a news release. “Make no mistake — Yvonne’s hard work and dedication to her clients got her here,” President and Chief Executive Greg Mason said.
Perkins also earned membership in Edina Realty’s Executive Circle for outstanding sales performance and customer service — an honor given to fewer than 4% of Edina Realty agents. That recognition is based on the number and value of properties sold.
Perkins began her real-estate career in 1986 with the encouragement of her father.
“I love serving my clients in the commercial, land, development and residential markets,” Perkins said. “I consider myself a lifelong learner; I love learning each day how to better serve my clients and to help them achieve their real estate goals!”