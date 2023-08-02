The City of Jordan has been selected to receive funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the future Pauly Park.
The city received $350,000 for the construction of a fully ADA accessible playground, pickleball courts, half basketball court and trails on the 3.5-acre site located between the Heritage Hills and Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhoods. Site preparation will begin this fall with construction of park facilities occurring next summer.
The total cost for the initial build out of the park is estimated at around $600,000, which includes costs like site preparation and amenities like a playground. Minnesota DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant funds up to 50% of a project with the local government agency funding the rest. Cities, counties and townships are all eligible to apply for various outdoor recreation projects ranging from trails to fishing piers.
The city originally bought the land last year using money received through the American Rescue Plan Act. As part of the development of the site, the city is also developing lots on the north and south sides to be sold to help augment the cost of the park.
When finished, the park will feature the first pickleball courts in Jordan, as well as give a section of the city a park that’s never had a park. The city has been working to demolish the old buildings and clean up the debris of the site throughout the summer.
The fully accessible playground will feature wheelchair accessible equipment and allow children with disabilities the same opportunities to play and enjoy the outdoors as everyone else. The Parks and Recreation Commission approved the plan for a fully accessible park earlier this year.
Public comment on the park occurred in January with residents expressing their support, but some concerns about parking and site lines at new pedestrian crossings. Many of the trees surrounding the park will be preserved and the new parking lot will be able to accommodate 18-20 vehicles. As part of this project, a walking trail will be constructed that will connect Maple Lane to Arabian Drive.