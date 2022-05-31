Jordan residents observed a rainy Memorial Day with ceremonies in three local cemeteries.
At Calvary Cemetery, Jordan Boy Scouts raised the flag to half-mast before Deacon Al Schroeder of Pax Christi Catholic Community of Eden Prairie provided brief remarks.
The Jordan Vets Honor Guard fired a salute, which was followed by the playing of taps by Jordan High School students Jovany Arredono, a senior; Andrew Norberg, a junior; and Owen Kalow, a sophomore.
Similar ceremonies were held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery and Spirit Hill Cemetery.
A parade slated for downtown Jordan was canceled due to the weather.