Jordan residents observed a rainy Memorial Day with ceremonies in three local cemeteries.

At Calvary Cemetery, Jordan Boy Scouts raised the flag to half-mast before Deacon Al Schroeder of Pax Christi Catholic Community of Eden Prairie provided brief remarks.

The Jordan Vets Honor Guard fired a salute, which was followed by the playing of taps by Jordan High School students Jovany Arredono, a senior; Andrew Norberg, a junior; and Owen Kalow, a sophomore.

Similar ceremonies were held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery and Spirit Hill Cemetery.

A parade slated for downtown Jordan was canceled due to the weather.

