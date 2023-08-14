Jordan’s Economic Development Authority on Aug. 7 recommended facade matching grant funds for the Subway located off of Eldorado Drive.
The Subway, owned by local franchisee Judy Perez, is seeking funds to replace signage as part of a larger store remodel. The total project will cost $6,271.70 and the city will match half of that cost, or $3,135.85. The application comes after the city sent out letters to local businesses about the availability of funding for projects covered by the facade matching grant.
Councilor Amanda Schuh, a council representative on the EDA, acknowledged that this particular project would be controversial at the next council meeting.
“We are going to hear about from the council that this was not the purpose of the facade matching grant,” Schuh said. “But it is a locally owned franchise and met all the requirements of the grant.”
Commissioner Eric Shaughnessy also mentioned that a corporately owned store is highly unlikely to ever come to the EDA for funding.
“I have a hard time believing that corporate McDonalds would come to us for such a thing,” He said.
The next step is a City Council vote. When the facade matching grant was first established, it only covered businesses located downtown but has expanded to also cover the highway commercial district. The grant was also amended earlier this year to always be a 1:1 match instead of the previous tiers of matching for different project totals.