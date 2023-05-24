The Minnesota River crossing between Jordan and Carver has reopened as of 11 a.m. May 24.
Due to heavy rains, upwards of 6-8 inches of rain by Mankato earlier this month, the Minnesota River reached flood stage and overtopped County Road 9 / County Highway 11. The river crested at 29.4 feet, which is moderate flood stage. 26 feet is enough to over top the crossing on the Carver County side. The river is expected to be normal by the end of the week.
The crossing was closed at the end of April due to the spring snow melt. All Minnesota River crossings in Scott County are now open except for the Highway 41 crossing which is closed due to construction in Chaska.