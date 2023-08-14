The Jordan Planning Commission on Aug. 8 recommended the approval of an interim use permit for the parking lot owned by Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on the northwest corner of Second Street and Broadway.
The lot, which used to be the parish school, has been a gravel parking lot for many years. Under the city's ordinances, parking lots must be directly attached to the corresponding structures they serve, making parking an unpermitted use of the space. The church has proposed a mixed use of the space with a private park and parking lot and asked that the permit expire when they have the funding to pursue that project.
Because of Jordan’s parking rules and minimums, and because of how the parking was calculated for the new school the parish built, at least some of the lot will have to be parking. The church has said that some of the lot would become a private park of sorts when it is developed.
Planning Commissioner Brenda Lieske asked city staff what the worst case scenario would be for the lot without approval of the permit. “Does it just remain as it is for the next two years?” she asked.
City staff replied that after the interim use permit expires — which would be late summer 2025, at the latest, if the council approves it at its next meeting —there are possible city ordinances that could be enforced about the lot’s non-conformity.
Saint John had an interim use permit for the lot that expired in December. The church intended to develop the lot but wanted the permit to expire “when the funds are raised to turn the property into a park that meets the new city code or the city changes its code to allow the parking lot.”
Under Jordan’s codes, the maximum length such a permit can last is two years.