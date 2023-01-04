The Jordan School Board voted to approve a bond referendum question that will appear on the ballot for a special election Tuesday, April 11, according a release from the school district.
The board’s Dec. 12 vote was the result of an ongoing review of data collected from both the district’s strategic planning work and a school community survey.
The referendum will consist of one question based on clear direction from the community on facility priorities. The ask is for voters to approve roughly $35 million for all renovations and additions, including:
–The renovation of the 1970s section of Jordan Elementary School
–Additions at Jordan Elementary School, including additional classrooms, new cafeteria/multipurpose space, a full gymnasium, enhanced secure entrance, expanded early learning spaces, windows, doors, restrooms and more
–Enhancing the secure entrance at Jordan High School
For more than two years, according to the release, the school board, in partnership with the district’s facilities committee, has been working to develop a facility plan to ensure the schools in the district will meet the needs of students, staff, families and a growing community.