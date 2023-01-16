The Jordan School Board swore in newly elected members Corinne Hennen and Jenny Kusske at their Jan. 9 meeting.
Both Hennen and Kusske live in Jordan and have children who attend Jordan Public Schools. Kusske works as a school counselor in Shakopee and as a real estate agent in addition to her school board duties. Kusske will be on the Calendar Committee and Curriculum & Technology Integration Committee. Hennen works as a senior marketing manager and will be on the Community Education/Recreation and the Policy Committee.
Deb Pauly, the current board chair, was also sworn in after her reelection. Pauly has been on the school board since 2006. Hennen, Kusske and Pauly’s terms expire in 2026.