Jordan Public Schools hopes to collect community input for an update to its strategic plan, according to a news release from the district.
According to the release, the district is working on the plan with the Minnesota School Boards Association.
As part of the process, the school board and Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson are seeking input and feedback from district residents, students, and staff on community connection, satisfaction and engagement.
Feedback can be contributed by confidential survey and/or by attending a virtual community listening session.
A strategic planning survey will be available from April 27, 2022, through May 12, 2022, on the district website www.jordan.k12.mn.us, under the “About us” tab, and by clicking on “Strategic Goals.”
Community listening sessions are scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. A link to these sessions will be posted on district website www.jordan.k12.mn.us on Monday, May 9, 2022, for any community members interested in participating.