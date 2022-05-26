The city of Jordan will observe Memorial Day on Monday with several events across the city, including a community parade that will begin at 10:30 a.m. downtown.
The day will begin with an 8 a.m. mass at St. John the Baptist Church, followed by ceremonies at St. Joseph’s and Calvary cemeteries at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively. Phil Schmieg, commander of VFW Post 2854, will give the introduction at both ceremonies, with the Jordan High School band playing at Calvary Cemetery.
The Memorial Day parade will start at the Jordan Fire Station and continue south on Varner Street to the log cabin. Marchers will include members of the Jordan police and fire departments, the Jordan Honor Guard, the Jordan VFW, VFW auxiliary and program officials and the American Legion, as well as the high school band, Jordan scouts, Jordan royalty and school children.
The parade will lead into a ceremony at Spirit Hill cemetery at 11 a.m. Emily Randolph, Dorian Burke and Sophia Hawkins — students at Jordan High School — will read at the ceremony. Jeff Peters of the Jordan Fire department will read the Gettysburg Address.
Ceremonies will conclude at Firemen’s Park with a reading by the Fire Department.