The Jordan City Council on March 13 voted to streamline a matching grant program that helps businesses spruce up the front of their buildings.
All businesses that apply for the facade matching grant can now have the city match funding in a 1:1 match up to $10,000. At the last meeting of the Jordan Economic Development Authority, the commission discussed changes to the grant to help simplify the process for city staff as well as businesses.
Previously, the grant matched 1:1 for the first $5,000 and then 2:1 for every dollar thereafter, up to a project costing $25,000. For example, for a project costing $25,000, a business owner would have to contribute $15,000 and the city would contribute $10,000 dollars — $5,000 for 1:1 match and $5,000 for the 2:1 match thereafter.
Now, the grant application is capped at the city contributing $10,000 for a 1:1 match. While the maximum cost of a project was lowered to $20,000 from $25,000, there will be less complexity and confusion for city staff and business owners applying for the grant, according to the city.
The city also removed the limits for how many facade grants they could give out in a year. Now, the city can give out facade grants until the allocated funds run out for the year; the EDA was previously limited to a certain number of facade grants in a given year.
What the grant can be used for has not changed. Grant funding can be used by a business to improve the front exterior, including brick repair, windows and doors, awnings, signage and landscaping.
Council member Jeremiah Monyok said simpler is better at the EDA meeting on March 6, when the policy amendment was first discussed. “Now it’s a first come first serve basis for the grant; hopefully, it’ll help smaller projects and also spur projects,” he said.
With the recent change of allowing highway commercial businesses to also be eligible for the grant, both downtown and highway commercial businesses in Jordan can apply to have city and EDA support for their projects.