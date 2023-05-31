The Jordan teen who died May 25 after a car crash in Sand Creek Township has been identified by authorities.
Benjamin “Ben” Camacho, 16, was a sophomore at Jordan High School. He was killed from blunt force injuries sustained when he was ejected from the vehicle he was in after it crashed into a power pole anchor cable, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Three other people in the vehicle, all under the age of 18, were also injured.
In a statement, Jordan Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said, “We are saddened by the news that Ben Camacho, a sophomore student at Jordan High School, died in a tragic car accident. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends.“
According to his obituary published in Red Lake Nation News, a service is being held at the Mission Community Center near Cass Lake, Minnesota.
A report from the sheriff's office says Camacho was in a Jeep Wrangler when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve on Valley View Road. The vehicle left the road and hit a power pole anchor cable, flipping the vehicle. Camacho, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The other people in the car were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.