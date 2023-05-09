Jordan has told the developers of the Beaumont Bluffs development to submit a supplemental environmental assessment worksheet due to proposed grading changes from the original filing.
An environmental assessment worksheet, or EAW, is required for projects to determine their impact to the environment, provide permitting information, allow the public to have input into projects and have all project information put into one place. The grading plan changes proposed by the developers of Beaumont Bluffs did not trigger an EAW, but the city, namely due to the proposed increase in truck traffic, wanted to allow the public to have input.
A 50% increase in truck traffic was expected from the export of material from the project. While an increase in trucks was expected in public infrastructure development, the increase is still less than the number of trucks expected during home construction in Beaumont Bluffs.
The material being exported from the Beaumont Bluffs development is sand that meets Minnesota Department of Transportation standards for road bed material. While the material could’ve stayed on site, the developers told the city it was preferable to export it for road construction projects throughout the area. The material moved could likely go to the numerous road construction projects in and around Jordan.
According to the developers, the truck traffic would be driven out the west side of the development down County Road 66; which would keep truck traffic on roads designed for that purpose in mind. The city also didn’t want to reopen already ligated matters about the development.
“We don’t want to open to potential new issues,” Mayor Mike Franklin said during the April 24 Council meeting. “We’d like it to limit it to the grading and material moving, providing a period of public comment for neighbors and also the county to respond to these changes.”
The council was also worried about the development becoming a permanent gravel pit, but the developers said that they don’t foresee that because they’re selling lots and developing on their six-year timeline.
More information will be provided to residents as the city finalizes arrangements for the EAW.