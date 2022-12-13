Jordan taxpayers will be seeing an 3.34% increase in the city’s levy after an unanimous vote by the city council Monday night, Dec. 12.
The levy increase will pay for a 7.19% increase in the general fund expenditure budget, an increase of $394,478. The total property tax levy will be $5,501,735, bringing the total budget to $5,878,691.
The actual tax rate will decrease to $58.576 per $1,000 of property value, said city finance director Morey Schaefer in a memo to the council.
“This increase is partially offset by an increase in fiscal disparities of $53,961,” he said. “The county has also increased the market value for approximately 100% of the homes in the city, with the median value percentage change being 25.0%.”
In total, 69.41% of the city budget will come from taxes. Other sources of funding will come from intergovernmental funding (14.98%), charges for services (7.73%), licenses and permits (3.4%) and other miscellaneous sources (2.49%).
As part of the fiscal year 2023 general fund budget, 52.76% will go towards personnel, 24.42% will go towards other charges and services, 10.61% will go towards capital outlay, debt service will get 8.66% and 3.55% of the budget will go towards supplies.
Broken up by department, 44.29% of the budget will go towards public safety, 31.15% will go towards administration, 10.01% will go towards streets, 8.54% of the budget is going towards general government, and 6.01% of the budget will be going towards recreation.
The largest increase in the general fund budget came from the police department for a total of $293,313.
The general fund budget has $175,000 budgeted for building permit revenue which Schaefer said is “fairly conservative based on the growth in 2021 and 2022 and reasonable compared to recent years revenue.”
It was asked if the new collective bargaining agreements were included in the budget. Earlier this year, the city council approved contracts with the police union and the union that represents Jordan clerical workers.
“We budgeted for what was approved,” City Administrator Tom Nikunen said.