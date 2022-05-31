Jordan High School seniors celebrated their graduation Saturday with a parade that started at the high school and wound its way through several neighborhoods.
Noah Millhouse, riding on a trailer with five friends, reflected on his years at the school. “It was nice to be able to get to know everybody and to make good relationships with teachers and students,” said Millhouse, who is bound for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Austin Smith, who was on the same trailer, added: “It went by pretty quickly, that’s for sure. We all know each other, so it was a lot of fun. A lot of memories were made.”
A fire truck led the parade, which was made up of students riding on trailers or in the back of pickups or sitting in cars. Some decked out their “floats” with their names written on make-shift signs.
The commencement was held Saturday evening, followed by an all-night party at the high school.