The County Road 9/County Road 11 Minnesota River crossing near Jordan will be closed at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, due to rising river levels.
The last observed level of the Minnesota River at Jordan was 25.78 feet, which is nearly a foot above minor flood stage. The crossing begins to flood when the river reaches 26.7 feet and starts to come onto the roadway on the Carver County side. The National Weather Service forecasts the Minnesota River reaching that level sometime this weekend.
“A big contributor is the snow melting from Montevideo and Redwood Falls in the upper portions of the Minnesota River working its way through,” said Mike Griesinger of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “The last 48 hours of rain has pushed the snowmelt crest slightly higher.”
The NWS expects Minnesota River levels to stabilize and start to drop the last weekend of April/early May. Next week’s dry weather will help. The Minnesota River is expected to crest at 28.7 feet on April 27. This means that Highway 41 will stay open as the road doesn’t start to flood until the river hits 29.5 feet.