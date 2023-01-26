The Jordan Park and Recreation Advisory Commission approved a design concept for the planned Pauly Park at its January meeting.
The concept now goes to the City Council for possible approval at its next meeting. The park would be located in the Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhood, between Maple Lane and Arabian Drive, with a parking lot off of Homestead Drive.
In addition to a funds from a potential grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, funding the project could come from additional lots that will be platted off of Maple Lane and Arabian Drive.
City engineer Luke Wheeler and landscape architect Katherine Gould presented the commission with two concepts. Both plans had a paved path connecting Maple Lane to Arabian Drive and the future parking lot. Concept A, which the commission approved, had the playground on the south side of the park and athletic facilities on the north side. Concept B was the reverse, with athletic facilities on the south side and the playground on the north side.
In the approved concept design, Pauly Park would be built in two phases. Phase One includes the building of athletic facilities like a half-court for basketball, a pickleball court and “bags” courts, as well as the necessary site preparation. A mulched nature trail along the west side of the future park would also be built during this phase. Phase Two would include the building of a playground, continued expansion of the athletic facilities and a shelter.
Following the approved concept, the playground would most likely be put into Phase Two as the commission agreed it would prefer a traditional playground rather than a natural playground that would need to be replaced every five to six years due to wear and tear and deterioration from the weather.
A few residents expressed their concerns about the potential project, including Marilyn Staab, who said she was concerned about potential traffic through her backyard since her house backs onto the future park.
The commissioners said they’re hoping to preserve as many trees as possible and said the property lines surrounding the park would be surveyed during site preparation. Dana Seifert, a physical therapist who lives in Jordan, gave a presentation on universal design and accessibility to make sure all Jordan residents can use the parks.
Commissioner Jeremy Goebel wondered how much money the city could actually get for the partitioned lots. “I’m just not sure about the estimated sale price; $85k (per lot) just seems a little high to me,” he said.
Phase One of the park would cost about $610,000 and include site preparation, park infrastructure and preparation of future lots for sale. With future lot sales estimated to bring in around $510,000 in revenue, $100,000 would be left that the city would need to cover. According to Wheeler, the potential grant from the DNR would help fund the rest of the park.
Depending on whether the city gets approved for the grant, construction would commence at the earliest in 2024.
Looking ahead
Commissioners also discussed areas on which they would like to focus over the next year, based on public comments. Those include continued trail accessibility and beautification projects, as well as marketing opportunities for park and recreation attractions.