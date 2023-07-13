Hollie Penney, an assistant track and field coach at Jordan High School for the past 10 seasons, has been named section 2AA Assistant Coach of the Year, Jordan Public Schools announced.
“It was an honor to nominate Coach Penney for this award," said Ben Nylander, the boy’s track and field head coach and cross country coach. "She has been a vital part of our Track and Cross Country programs over the time period she has coached. Individually she has coached virtually every middle and long distance school record performance in Jordan.”
During her time at Jordan, Penney coached four state-qualifying boys 4x800 meter relay teams — one of which won a state title in 2022.
She also coached two state-qualifying 4x400 meter relay teams, including a state champion team in 2022. She also coached the girls 4x400 meter relay team to a school record in 2022.
Under Penney's tutelage, Kendra Krueger placed third at the state cross country meet and first in both the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters at the state track meet last spring. She also coached Kaleb Sharp, who won the 800 meters at the 2022 state track meet.
Penney has stepped aside to spend more time with her four children and to focus on her chiropractic clinic, the school district said.