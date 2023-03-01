If you flip a coin, the likelihood it lands on heads is the same probability that a child protection worker in Scott County is spending their time filing paperwork.
With its 17 case managers and other employees spending about half their time on paperwork, it leads to tens of thousands of hours lost. Barbara Dahl, Scott County Health and Human Services Director, said it’s a top legislative priority of the county to look at regulations which bog down employees with unnecessary paperwork.
“I think it takes a really challenging job and it adds another challenging component to it,” Dahl said.
On Feb. 28, county social service employees from Scott and other counties testified in front of the House Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee in support of legislation which would provide $1 million dollars per year in the next two budgets for an independent consultant to address the issues.
Unnecessary paperwork
County officials recently presented a report to the county commission showing a 17% turnover rate across the county — but it's much higher for child protection workers the past three years.
“Scott County specifically is experiencing 40-50% turnover, and what I hear from staff in every exit interview is one of the leading factors is the (undue) paperwork and administrative requirements,” Scott County HHS Deputy Director Suzanne Arntson said. “Staff come into the field to help support families, but what they end up doing is data entry.”
Dahl said right now, there's about 500 pages of paperwork for child protection cases.
“Some of it is not required, some of it is not mandatory for us to have in play,” Dahl said.
The funding bill, introduced by state Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to perform a study and develop recommendations for improving data entry requirements for child protection cases, in partnership with local social services agencies and other appropriate entities.
“These demands negatively impact the social workers ability to actually do social work, and workers are spending 50% of their time completing paperwork and clicks rather than directly working with children and families,” said Samantha Goldman, a former child protection services worker for Scott County.
Slow system
Like in many professions, Fridays are used by many child protection workers to catch up on paperwork. However, due to the many people being on the system at the same time, it leads to a slow system which at times crashes all together social workers testified to on Feb. 28.
Arntson noted the system is over 23 years old. Sometimes, employees can’t gain access, and it's not uncommon for it to freeze once or twice a week, meaning caseworkers lose hours of time they spent documenting information into the system.
“This system is a significant hindrance on how the child protection workers in Minnesota are able to provide services to the families and help assist safety for the children,” Shelby Dore, a Hennepin County Child Protection employee, told the committee.
With the slow system, she said employees are working into the evening and on weekends to make up for lost time, which Sore said hurts their work-life balance.
“This job is hard. The system supporting the role shouldn’t be adding to the feeling of being overwhelmed,” Dore said. “Technology is supposed to support us and make our job easier.”
The consultant would make recommendations for improving the current system for usability, performance and federal compliance.
In addition, the consultant would help select a new “platform for future development of an information technology system for child protection.”
The bill was laid over by the House committee for possible inclusion in a spending bill.