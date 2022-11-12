Serving as your sheriff over these past six years has been a great honor and privilege. I am committed to continue working to make this organization even better and am dedicated to keeping Scott County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.
Protecting communities is a team effort and I attribute our continued success to my dedicated staff and the support of the community. I have also spent the past 25 years working at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office developing relationships and partnerships with the residents, public officials, public safety professionals, and community partners in Scott County and the surrounding areas to improve public safety throughout the county.
My experiences in the Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in our jail, patrol deputy, detective, crime scene investigator, SWAT team member, field training officer, drug recognition expert, sergeant and chief deputy have prepared me for the unique challenges of operating and leading this organization.
Our office has made great strides to improve the response for those with mental health needs, to strengthen employee well-being, development and training, to maintain public transparency and accountability, and to collaborate with our communities to improve emergency preparedness and response by building community resilience. I am proud of the progress we have made, and I will continue this work as sheriff.
I have dedicated my life to my community, and I look forward to continuing this important work as your sheriff for the next four years.
Thank you for your continued support.
Luke Hennen
Scott County Sheriff