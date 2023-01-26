The audience was quite captivated by the invigorating performances of student actors and actresses during the recent One Act Festival at Jordan High School. As always, a high caliber of theatre was performed and enjoyed.
The competition piece, "Cut," by Ed Monk, will vie for honors at the Subsection 2AA meet in St. Peter this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. We wish them the best!
Watching "Cut" unfold Saturday evening left me with a clear grasp of its underlying worldview, which was only thinly veiled by the playwright. We humans are without a director! We jump from role to role, identity to identity, grasping for our next line! We ask, “Am I merely a function of the part I am assigned, or is there a ‘real me’ deeper than the personas I play?” We look around at one another, hoping someone will bring a sense of clarity and purpose to the "play" that we have found ourselves a part of. "Cut" seemed apt symbolism for the world we live in.
But there is an alternative worldview, one that increasing numbers of people are drawn to and find great joy in – the historical drama from the world’s most treasured "playbook," the Bible. Here the director is revealed, and cast members take their roles. Good triumphs over evil. Life is purposeful, and faithfulness is rewarded. We have not been left alone. The director is ever-present to love and guide us.
The town of Jordan has been blessed with several good churches, standing as beacons of hope for anyone looking for purpose and direction in their lives. Periodically, special services and programs are offered, which can serve to fan the flames of faith that may otherwise smolder.
One such opportunity will be the revival meetings scheduled at The Hub (231 Broadway in Jordan) on Feb. 5-7. Meeting times are Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. This Christian outreach is sponsored by Church of Yahweh, a growing congregation that meets weekly at The Hub.
We all find ourselves in the "drama of life." We are given free choice, and options. We can search for meaning in ancient paths, or we can construct our own meaning. But how tragic to come to the final curtain and wonder, as the characters in "Cut" did, “Who was I? And what was that all about?”
Dorothy Lewis
Jordan