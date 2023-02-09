120 years ago: Feb. 5, 1903
Rural mail started in Belle Plaine on Monday. Please add Route 1 to your addresses now.
Jordan Lodge will give a box social at Nicolin’s Opera House Saturday evening February 7th. Ladies gain a dimension by bringing a box lunch. All others purchasing a lunch at 25 cents.
The City Council at their meeting on February 2nd was presented with a petition by 21 citizens that the street and alleys on the Syndicate addition to the City of Jordan, north of Sixth Street, be vacated, it was tabled.
The Jordan Independent is now 18 years old with their issue!
Monday was Groundhog Day. He saw his shadow all right. The war against the woodpile will continue for 6 more weeks.
Jas Morgan yesterday disjoined his linery barn to Alen Ruppert that is being rented by Werner Nolden.
Nic Seuer and William Breuer from New Market purchased the double desks that had been laid aside when our new school building was erected and fitted with new furniture. The double desks have a new home in New Market.
H. S. Schreiner purchased the old Nicolin millsite and obtained the deed from F. Nicolin Sr. The property includes the millsite, elevator building, millpond, etc. and in all about 39 acres.
100 years ago: Feb. 8, 1923
Ollie Fuhrman, baseball catcher, has again signed up with the Portland team of the Pacific league and will report for training about March 1st after visiting friends in his hometown, Jordan.
Next Monday is Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, a legal holiday, and no school.
Yesterday was the coldest day, 30 degrees below zero, since 1912. The cold began last Friday night accompanied with high winds out of the northwest– and the groundhog saw his shadow, six more weeks.
Bids were opened last Tuesday for the erection of New Prague’s new high school building.
J. W. Geelan has bought another truck and will run two freighters after March 1st.
Pastors are out for the pre-Lenten dance at Ruppert’s Hall.
The Jordan Commercial Club held a meeting last Thursday with the proposition of writing all the various boosting organizations in Jordan into one platform.
Jordan High School basketball took on Henderson last Friday and won both games. The boys won 51 to 10 and the girls 18 to 0.
The new bungalow of Cappy Richards on Varner Street is being roofed.
75 years ago: Feb. 5, 1948
John Nachbar, Clarence Woelfle and C. W. Graham, attend a five day short course on weed control at the University Farm. The new chemical 2-4 D was largely discussed.
Henry Arens received word last Thursday that his last living brother passed away December 23rd in Westphalia, Germany and is buried in the family plot there. Another brother, a Catholic priest, died early last year.
A Mudbaden bus and semi-truck crashed on Highway 169 early yesterday morning. Injured were Mrs. Carl Herder and Mrs. Charles Benesh. Very shook up were the Mrs. Ed Shait, Oscar Livgard, Anna Lallak, Emil Esbott, William Kochlin, Elise Dietz and William Kunz. The truck driver was uninjured but ended up tipped over in the ditch.
The “Jordan Wheels” will enter the tournament for independent basketball team at Le Sueur next Sunday.
Schutz and Hilgers Brewery workers have been busy harvesting ice. An order for shipment totaled almost six thousand blocks thirty years ago.
Where is School Spirit? Activities have been started but without school spirit. You can’t always be getting and give nothing. Also the students would be highly if adults would stand while the rouser is sung at games.
50 years ago: Feb. 8, 1973
Sister Agnes, Administrator of St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, has announced that abortions will not be performed on its premises.
Diana Rae Brenke, Jordan, competed in the NBTA National majorette contest at Saint Paul on Jan. 27. She is one of the top five Minnesota twirlers who qualify for the national championship in a statewide preliminary contest.
It is appropriate that we give special recognition to the over million Boy Scouts of America this Feb. 8 as they celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the founding of scouting in America.
Montgomery held on to second place in the MRC with a 25 point win at Jordan Friday night. Redbirds 79, Hubmen 54. Guards Albrecht and Busch were top scorers for the Hubmen, 14 points each.
30 years ago: Feb. 11, 1993
The Jordan Education Association, which includes all teachers in the Jordan Schools, agreed to accept zero income in salaries in the 1993-1994 school year. School administration also agreed to freeze their salaries for the same period.
February is heart month — check your blood pressure!
Dr. James P. O’Reilly who practices at the Jordan Medical Clinic at 310 Sunset Dr., has been elected Queen of Peace Hospital chief of staff.
A large crowd attended the Fish Lake Sportsman’s fishing contest. Gary Kersting, a member of the fishing contest committee said over 7,000 tickets were sold, but about 2,000 actually did some fishing. 1st place winner was Paul J. Sonder of Jordan who received $300.