120 years ago: Jan. 29, 1903
A lot of “pitch holes’ in all the roads, drive your sleighs carefully.
Ice harvest is nearly done in all the surrounding cities. The creaming in Lydia finished yesterday and the Regan icehouse in Prior Lake has over 1,000 blocks there.
A Grand Ball given under the auspices of the Harmonica Signing Society will be given in the Harmonica Hall the evening of February 11th. Music will be furnished by Cafarella’s orchestra of Minneapolis’, tickets, 50 cents a couple.
Frank and Robert Slavicek are on the Public School pick list. Micheal Kehrer is a new fifth grade pupil. Augsburg’s new pattern of drawing was used very successfully in the grades.
Ole Rosendahl went to New Ulm to Work as a millwright in the mill there.
Work on the new Catholic Church in Chaska is progressing and is completely roofed over. Services are held in the completed basement chapel.
The week past has furnished such a variety of weather. A thaw, a warm up, cloudy, sunny, and raw, some flurries, some snow, and some rain to spice the matters a little.
100 years ago: Feb. 1, 1923
Emil Dvorak, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Dvorak of Old Helena walks to school in Jordan every day– that’s four miles one-ways! He is a freshman and hasn’t missed a day so far.
Jordan has a new postmaster this morning, Herman Herder. During the the past eight years, Mr. Herder has been one of Uncle Sam’s internal revenue collectors. He will now take charge of the Jordan post office on February 1st.
Jordan Dairy– all cows tuberculosis tested by the state board and healed. Born modern and sanitary. Get your milk delivered to you.
Tomorrow, February 2nd, is Groundhog day; will he see his shadow? On the 12th is Lincoln’s Birthday and Washington’s on the 22nd; both legal holidays. Don’t forget the 14th is Valentine’s day and there’s Ash Wednesday too.
Every day, on nearly roading you see sleds, wagons and autos. Skis were taken out last Sunday afternoon for a pleasant afternoon.
75 years ago: Jan. 29, 1948
Yesterday it was still subzero at minus four degrees after 15 subzero days, but by the afternoon it was 25 above. This possibly was the longest stretch of subzero days in the last five years.
The 16x16 frame garage on William Hennes’ farm was destroyed by quick moving fire before the first department could arrive. Lost was one auto, tools and equipment.
Despite 15 below weather, the gym was a full house when Jordan played Belle Plaine in two close, hard fought games. The Jordan “B’s” won the tussle 17-10. The Varsity team had a photo finish with Jordan winning 38 to 36.
Alfred Peters and John C. Busch were winners in the special city election had last Tuesday. Peters filled the seat of Lous Holzen who now is city clerk and Busch fills the seat of the late Victor Lounger.
Last Friday the Jordan Hubmen defeated the Cleveland Indians 36-30. Wick Nolden was the “hot shot” with 14 points. In a hard fought game the “B” team lost 19 to 22.
The main discussion at a recent Commercial Club meeting was lighting the baseball field. The committee is investigating equipment, cost, and other factors prior to an installation as to finance and location.
Line and construction crew from the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative and Northern States Power have their work hampered by the cold weather. Crews don’t go out when it’s 10 below zero or colder. We’ve had too many of those days!
50 years ago: Feb. 1, 1973
A site near Henderson was chosen as the acceptable location for the next major Northern States Power Company’s Coal burning power plant, costing between $400 million and $600 million. Jordan had been chosen as a third place choice.
H.H Berg retired as district of Manager of Northern States Power’s Jordan office. Edward Breonig will succeed Mr. Berg.
The Tuni/Lucas Hardware Building as well as the former bakery building will be demolished to make way for a new hardware building being built by Virgil Berkius, proprietor of the Our Own Hardware stories now located at the the corner of Broadway Street and First Street.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Dueffery were honored at a reception in observance of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Sergeant Tom Stemic arrived home Saturday receiving his honorable discharge from four years of service with the Air Force.
Dave Hart, from the extension office, suggested that if you have a hard Maple tree, even one in your front and you do not tap them for maple syrup, you are really missing out on a funny hobby and some awfully good eating.
In a basketball game marked by good shooting on both sides, the Norwood Indians beat the Jordan Hubmen 67-54. The loss ties Jordan with Le Center for the cellar guard.
30 years ago: Feb. 4, 1993
Two employees of Northern States Power Company retired after a combined 71 years of service. They are Lucille Hogan of Jordan and John Grannis of Belle Plaine. Lucille Started working as a cashier and office clerk in the Jordan Office and then the district office.
The nine mile Shakopee bypass which will skirt urban Shakopee to the south, was expected to be open for traffic in November 1994, but because of MNDOT’s lengthy right of way acquisition process, coupled with funding shortages, opening will be delayed.
A deficit of $96,703 is anticipated for the 1993-1994 Jordan School District budget.
Ken Lucas of Jordan was the lucky winner of a Nordic Track pro model exerciser at Wolf Motors giveaway.
A new Bridgeman’s ice cream shop opened recently, located south of Jordan on Highway 169, Jos Pieper constructed the building in the mid 1950’s and was known as the J&W Café.