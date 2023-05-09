The man accused of shooting and killing a deputy sheriff in Wisconsin on May 6 had been living in Shakopee on supervised release, according to Scott County Community Corrections.
Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, allegedly killed St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising while Leising was investigating an impaired driver in a ditch outside of Glenwood City, Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office. She received a gunshot wound and died at a hospital. Johnson later was found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release.
Leising had served in the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office since 2022 and previously had served in the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.
According to Molly Bruner, director of Community Corrections in Scott County, Johnson had been in compliance with his supervised release. Scott County took over the custodianship of his release in January. Johnson moved to Shakopee late last year and was on supervised release for his 2015 convictions of 3rd-degree Criminal Sexual Contact and Kidnapping.
Johnson had numerous convictions dating to 2006, though the 2015 charges were the most serious. He was convicted in Washington County Court and had served the imprisonment part of his sentence.