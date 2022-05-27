A Minneapolis man involved in a fatal car crash on Highway 169 near Jordan was charged Friday in Scott County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide.
Michael Morse, 34, was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash, which killed Arianna Vos, 19, of Hutchinson. Authorities allege that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash.
Authorities said Morse was driving north on the highway's southbound lanes early Sunday morning, May 22, when his Ford Explorer collided with a Nissan Rogue in which Vos was a passenger. Two other women riding with Vos were seriously injured.
According to a criminal complaint, a state trooper who responded to the crash, which happened near Delaware Avenue, noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Morse, who allegedly said he had three mixed drinks about 30 to 45 minutes before driving onto the highway.
A preliminary breath test showed that Morse had a blood-alcohol level of more than .08 percent — the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. He also admitted to possessing marijuana in his pocket, and officers found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to the complaint. Morse later admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.
Morse was also charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the women who were traveling with Vos — Cassidy Martin, 20, of Gaylord, and Alyssa Grutt, 20, of Hutchinson — both of whom sustained severe injuries. Among other injuries, both victims had broken legs that required the implantation of metal rods.