It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious.
The next thing Clark, 27, remembered was waking up in the hospital.
A year later, the people who saved his life were honored by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association for their efforts.
Ian Brekus, the owner of Subzero, said he happened to go to the job site to help his crew finish up, not long after Clark’s accident happened.
“I obviously did what I had to do,” Brekhus said.
He immediately called 911 and was told to begin CPR.
“I do believe it was a miracle,” Clark said about surviving the accident.
A few minutes later, Dr. Andrew Stevens, an area doctor and member of the Credit River City Council, heard the call on the radio and arrived on the scene in his pajamas, Brekhus recalled. Scott County Deputy Amy Weckman also arrived quickly and the two began to administer life-saving assistance to Clark, which included shocking him multiple times with an AED and providing oxygen. Clark’s heart was also restarted.
As he began to recover, Clark got a recap from the hospital staff.
“I was told my heart was stopped for 10 to 11 minutes,” Clark said.
From the time the first responders arrived to the time Clark was put in the ambulance, only 20 minutes had passed.
“The immediate response and quick actions of Ian Brekhus, Dr. Stevens, and Deputy Weckman resulted in a positive outcome to a potentially life-threatening event,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We are proud of them for their actions.”
Recovery
At the hospital, Clark was intubated for three days. He said that his heart was still working but medical professionals wanted to help get oxygen to all the other vital organs.
After a week in the hospital, he was discharged.
When he woke up, he had a little bit of a short-term memory problem; however, it only lasted a couple of days.
“That was something they thought would last a long time,” Clark said.
Today, Clark deals with some nerve loss in his hand that suffered burn wounds, saying that it could take up to a couple of years to come back completely.
“It has slowly come back,” Clark said.
As he continues to work on a full recovery, Clark said he has gone back to school for a machinery trade.
Brekhus said since the incident that Subzero, which does window cleaning primarily, has instituted more safety guidelines, including avoiding power lines altogether.
“Awareness is everything,” Brekhus said.