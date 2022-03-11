The Jordan Police Department employs 10 full-time officers who patrol the streets and respond to public safety calls in this town of 6,600 residents.
Each week, the department provides the Independent with a report of the most recent calls for a summary that is published in the paper.
Recently, some of the officers agreed to answer a few questions about their life and work. This week, the paper shares a conversation, conducted via email, with Officer Erin Ross.
The following has been edited for brevity and clarity:
Why did you decide to become a police officer?
Erin Ross: After completion of 8th grade, I joined the Law Enforcement Explorers program through the Orono police. This program is for youth to participate in and learn about what police officers do in their communities. We had the opportunity to ride with officers on their regular shifts responding to calls as well as “be the officer” in scenarios.
This program has multiple competitions throughout the year where you can compare your knowledge with hundreds of other youths across the state in the program. (One of which occurs every second weekend of April at the Regional Training Facility here in Jordan.) You could say this was my introduction to the field and where I discovered a passion for helping people in crisis.
Where are you from?
Ross: After meeting me, many people think I am from the East Coast or Britain because I have an accent. However, I am from the Lake Minnetonka area — a born-and-raised Minnesotan. I grew up in a city where you had to make a 15-minute detour around the lake to travel a mile; and (I) think there aren’t enough lakes down here! I miss the water!
What does your background look like?
Ross: I attended Mound Westonka public schools with an older brother. In high school, I participated in the Post-Secondary Education Options and attended Minneapolis Community & Technical College during my junior and senior years. After earning a two-year degree there, I transferred to Bemidji State University where I majored in Criminal Justice and Spanish. Yes, I can speak and understand Spanish, which has helped immensely on a variety of public contacts. Professionally, I was an Explorer and a Reserve for Orono Police for a total of seven years. I worked for campus security at BSU and then hospital security for Allina. Here, I was certified as a security officer, a dispatcher, and a behavioral-emergency incident response instructor.
Why did you decide on working for Jordan?
Ross: Before I had my first interview, I requested a civilian ride-along with one of the officers, during which I saw how the officers and sergeants interacted with each other and saw a bond. The staff here are not just people you work with, but people you care about. I also saw how officers interacted with the community, how people would approach them by name on the sidewalk. I saw a department that is genuinely involved with their community, which I wanted to be a part of.
What hobbies do you have?
Ross: In the winter, I like to cross-stitch and read books under blankets. In the summer, I spend my time outside: bicycling, kayaking, camping or hiking national parks. Despite burning easily, I love soaking up the sun.