Several Memorial Day events are planned for Jordan.
The first event of the day is mass at 8 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. A tribute and memorial wreath laying service will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Joe’s Cemetery and at 9:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery.
The Memorial Day Community Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Jordan Fire Station and heads south on Varner Street to the log cabin. Marchers will have to provide their own transportation to Spirit Hill Cemetery for the wreath-laying ceremony and a reading of the “Gettysburg Address” by Jeff Peters and the “Memorial Day Message” read by Leah Brandther.
Immediately following the Spirit Hill ceremony, the Fire Department will host a reading of “A Fire Fighter’s Prayer” at Fireman’s Park.
The American Legion Post will be hosting a flag retirement ceremony in August and along with the VFW will be laying wreaths at veteran’s graves on May 26 and 27.