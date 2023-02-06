After several months of renovations, the Mini Met Ballpark is ready for the next 100 years of baseball.
Since August, the Mini Met has undergone extensive renovation to update facilities and ensure the baseball park will last for decades more. The bulk of renovations have been completed before the Jordan varsity baseball team starts its 2023 season, with additional landscaping work to continue through 2024 when the spring thaw comes.
The Mini Met was built in the 1930s on the site of the old Scott County Fairgrounds and is the home field of Jordan High School baseball, the Jordan Brewers and amateur baseball tournaments. Because of its location between Mill Pond and Sand Creek, the site has had challenges with water.
As part of renovations, the field got a complete revamp of drainage. Parts of the field, like the dugouts, never had proper drainage. During work, they also kept finding relics of the old Scott County Fairgrounds, like the foundations of the old livestock barn buried in the field.
“100% it is definitely a pool,” Jason Chalupsky of the Jordan Baseball Group said. “When we put in (the new) drainage, we were there watching the guys dig it up and they got down to the old field where there’s the lowest spot and they maybe got down 12, 16 inches and then they hit straight sandstone.”
Background
The idea of doing a complete renovation of the Mini Met came around in 2013 when the grandstand was deemed unsafe.
“The grandstand is the same grandstand that was standing in the same spot when that area was the Scott County Fairgrounds,” Chaplusky said. “$100,000 in foundation work had to be done so it was safe for the 2014 state tournament.”
At that time, the century of use became very apparent. The fence was looking worse for wear. There were settling issues with the ground where the city’s public works shed used to be, as well as just the natural weathering effects of an over 100-year-old site with Minnesota’s climate.
In January 2022, the Baseball Group received a silent donation of $150,000 which gave the renovations steam. Additional funding has come from the city, local businesses, individuals and local organizations like the Lions Club. Currently, the Baseball Group has raised $466,275 for renovations. In addition, local construction and supply companies made material and work donations — lumber, masonry work, fencing and landscaping.
The goal of this project was always to preserve the historical aspects of the Mini Met while bringing 21st century needs for a baseball park.
“When we first started this thought process the idea was that these changes are going to continue the historic value of the (Mini Met), as well as take to the future and less maintenance for years to come,” Chalupsky said.
In order to solve many of the previous maintenance issues, maintenance-free decking was installed throughout the Mini Met which, unlike wood, usually lasts longer and stands up better over time. Concrete sidewalks and ramps were also updated and made ADA-compliant as part of renovations. The parking lot, which was a discussion topic at the city council’s Jan. 23 workshop meeting, will see updates sometime within the next five years but no firm date was given.
As part of renovations, a party deck and patio deck were installed for the highest tier of donors, but there are some open dates for general use during a few Jordan Brewers games. This space is common in other baseball parks that have tournaments like the Mini Met hosts.
Still to come
The last major thing that has not been done yet is the installation of new field lights. The new lights were not the biggest priority as the current lights work; LED lights, however, will be brighter, less energy consuming and last longer. According to Chalupsky, the upgrade will be made sometime in the winter of 2024.
There will be a donor wall at the Mini Met put in this spring. A ceremony for the unveiling of it will most likely be some time around Memorial Day Weekend with more details later when the spring thaw comes and work can continue.