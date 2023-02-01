Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the local recipient of the Annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Law Enforcement Scholarship on Jan. 31.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Born, who will be applying the award to further his education in law enforcement at Metropolitan State University, was selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship.
According to a press release from Hennen’s office, the qualifications and academic excellence shown by Born and the 22 other scholarship recipients across the state “reflect the dedication and pride of the outstanding students in Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service.”