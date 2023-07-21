Minor injuries were reported after an explosion at a Jordan house Thursday night, the Jordan Police Department said.
According to a press release, the Jordan Police Department and Jordan Fire Department were called at 8:30 p.m. to the 300 block of First Street East for a report of a house exploding. When they arrived, the three occupants had been evacuated. Two of the occupants were uninjured and the other had minor injuries.
Two adult dogs and six puppies were also inside the residence at the time of the explosion, police said. Both adults and four of the six puppies were removed safely from the rubble; the other two puppies were unaccounted for.
Nearby houses and vehicles sustained damage from the explosion. Criminal activity was not suspected and the cause was a suspected natural gas leak, police said. The state's Fire Marshal Office will be investigating.