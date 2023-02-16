The Scott County Historical Society’s Museum by Mail Kids program has returned for a second year.
The program, starting this month, consists of six take-home, interactive kits for kids sent out throughout the year. These kits teach kids and their families more about historical stories and what life was like in Scott County decades and centuries ago.
SCHS program manager Annie Huberty said the choice to bring the program back made sense given the success they saw in its debut year.
“I’m really excited to see how this program grows, and I’m really excited to always get history in the hands of people who might not always have access to it or are able to come on site,” she said.
This year’s program is a little different from last year, Huberty said. Instead of honing in on a specific decade for the whole year, each take-home kit will focus on a theme and how it changed over time from 1850-1950.
Transportation, science and the arts are some of the themes that will be included.
“In that timeframe covering the turn of the century, there were a lot of developments … and a lot of really rapid changes in many different subject areas,” Huberty said.
The historical society also makes sure to discuss specific historical stories within Scott County through the “Here at Home” section of each kit. Huberty said this section, her personal favorite, takes a “really zoomed-in look” at what was going on in Scott County over that century.
These lessons are taught through showing newspaper articles, photos and firsthand accounts of people’s stories through oral histories.
“I always try to use as many photos as I possibly can from our collection right here at the historical society,” she said. “That is another way this local connection is brought in. These are real people, real places, real things that were used by people who lived here.”
While crafts are not as much of a focus compared to last year’s run, SCHS is looking to keep each kit interactive by providing activities and journal prompts that allow kids and their families to further engage with the content in each booklet.
Families can register for the kits through SCHS’ website.