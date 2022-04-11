Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative held its 85th annual meeting at the city of Arlington’s Community Center April 5 and returned all three incumbents to its board of directors for three-year terms, the cooperative reported.
In District 1, Deborah Erickson of Savage received 959 votes while challenger Daniel Fleischhacker of Savage received 177 votes. In Districts II and III, Gary Haberman of Chanhassen and Jim Connelly of St. Thomas township were unopposed and returned to office by acclamation.
Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hentges told the group that safety and reliability indices trended positively in 2021, rates stayed stable despite the polar vortex and supply chain issues, $2.4 million was returned to members, and member satisfaction scores remained high, according to a news release.
Chief Financial Officer Joanne Kolb reported that the co-op remains financially sound and has held legacy residential rates steady since 2016. She said MVEC minimize costs with the help of a rate stabilization fund and a blended interested rate of 2.9 percent on the co-op’s debt.
Kolb reported that the co-op has kept local spending flat and at the same time for the past six years has returned over $1 million in capital credits back to members each of those years, the cooperative said.
The meeting also featured the presentation of scholarships funded by MVEC’s unclaimed capital credits. Fifteen $1,000 scholarships were awarded to area high school seniors, the cooperative said. MVEC’s wholesale power provider, Basin Electric Power Cooperative of Bismarck, also awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Scholarship winners included Ryan Engle of Prior Lake, Ryan Fors of Burnsville, Nora Rosemeier of New Prague, Noya Hassan of Eden Prairie, Luke Schwen of Southwest Christian, Jackson Drews of Prior Lake, Kaitlyn Wisdorf of Chaska and Nicholas Geis of New Prague.
Savannah Berg, a sophomore at Minnesota New Country School in Henderson, was announced as MVEC’s representative on the 2022 Youth Tour, a leadership trip to Washington, D.C. Tyler Sherette of Jordan High School was chosen as the runner-up.