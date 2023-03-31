The newly relocated Family Resource Center in Shakopee serves as a location for expanded services and assistance to families in Scott County.
This new site is one of a few FRCs in the county, with resources also being offered at the Savage Library, the Jordan Community Education and Recreation Center and the Jordan Area Food Shelf.
Shakopee’s previous FRC site worked out of the Shakopee Library. The city and Scott County agreed back in early 2022 to relocate the FRC to the Marschall Road Transit Station in town.
Making up two floors in the building, FRC staff and partnering organizations are now able to serve the community in a larger, more welcoming space.
Support Programs
The FRC offers various services and resources to community members in Scott County.
These include programs involving parenting, early literacy and education, health and wellness, financial literacy, peer recovery support, housing consultations, legal information, the Economic Assistance Program support, and navigation support for Latino and Somali communities.
“Once the word is spread, we’re going to be able to make a difference for families,” said Alicia Brambila, a family development support worker within the FRC. “They’re going through so much, so we want to be able to help with resources that we have and be able to connect to support that is going to make a difference for them.”
The site also offers open house events throughout each month, allowing families to visit and learn about how they can benefit from the FRC’s services all while partaking in free activities, games and food.
Even before the site’s ribbon-cutting ceremony held March 21, the FRC has already been able to serve approximately 26 families via open houses since opening its doors in early March.
Much of this work is supported by the FRC’s numerous partnerships. Suzanne Arntson, Scott County Health and Human Services deputy director, said the center is partnering with about 36 organizations and agencies. These are made up of various local nonprofits, county departments and groups spanning the county and Twin Cities metro.
The second floor of the FRC features an array of desk spaces and a conference room space, which allows for partnering agencies to work out of this location and connect with families regarding their specific needs.
The new space also features multiple play areas for children. The FRC is currently working on expanding its children’s book selections to include books in a variety of languages.
Private office rooms on the first floor have also allowed for better privacy options, helping staff work with visitors in a more confidential space.
Breaking Barriers
In providing these resources, FRC staff said this is also an opportunity to increase accessibility within the community and break down barriers hindering families from receiving the best support possible.
Brambila said a large priority is to help community members overcome hardships as a result of language barriers.
“Sometimes poverty plays a role where families don’t know where to get resources … if you go to Minneapolis or go to St. Paul, there’s other places where you can stop by and cultural hubs where you can go and ask for help because language is a big barrier. So now at our place here, we’re one stop where families can come in, get resources and get connected,” she said.
Having this new site at a neutral location and not in a government center was also a conscious decision, as staff wanted to actively reduce families feeling intimidated when visiting and reaching out for assistance.
Brambila said the FRC staff’s impactful work can sometimes be as simple as helping guide someone through an application process.
“Sometimes, it’s just holding their hand and helping them navigate until they feel more confident and are able to do that,” she said. “But they need someone to help them, so myself and other navigators are able to do that here.”